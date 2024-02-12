New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The AIIMS-SBI smart payment card was launched by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, paving the way for cashless payments at the premier hospital.

The card does away with cash payments at AIIMS Delhi for any patient services, including the canteen. A patient can deposit amount in this card, and recharge it at various points in different blocks at AIIMS, the health ministry said.

Referring to the Smart Payment Card as 'One AIIMS, One Card', the Union Minister added that funds can now be transferred easily and swiftly from across the country by anyone in case of any urgent payment-related requirement, for the patient being attended at the hospital.

"Soon this will be extended to other AIIMS too," Union Health Minister stated.

"The AIIMS Smart Payment Card will resolve the long-pending issue of patients from far flung areas carrying cash with them to the hospital. On completion of the treatment, the remaining amount in the card will be transferred back to the patient's account or given back in cash", Mandaviya further said.

The SBI-AIIMS Smart card is being provided free of cost to all patients and has no service charges. All patients upon admission will be issued the Smart Card. The card will be linked to the patient's Unique Hospital Identification (UHID) number and the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID issued under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Top up and refunds from the card can be done only upon provision of a One Time Password (OTP) received on the mobile number linked to the patient's UHID, the health ministry said.

This will help prevent frauds and theft. If a patient loses the card, a replacement will be provided to the patient free of cost and balance (if any) will be transferred to the replacement card. The card once issued will be valid for a period of five years, the ministry said.

The smart card at AIIMS, Delhi will be rolled out in phases.

Accordingly, SBI smart card payment system has been implemented in the staff cafeteria, AIIMS in the first phase with effect from December 12, 2023 for the hospital employees, the ministry officials said.

In the second phase, smart card is being implemented for all patients at the Mother and Child Block from February 12.

All patients can receive smart card from defined counter situated at the ground floor, Mother & Child Block and smart card issuance counter, staff cafeteria.

For issuance of the smart card, patient/ employee will be required to give their UHID generated at AIIMS, the officials said.

Upon provision of the UHID, patient will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number which will be provided at the counter for activation of the card, they said.

Once topped up and activated, the smart card can be used for payment at different cash counters on a 24 x 7 basis for services availed at the medical institute.

