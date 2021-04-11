Dhanbad(Jharkhand), Apr 11 (PTI) A team of district administration and police raided a remand home for juveniles in Dhanbad and seized 11 smartphones, four knives, two cameras and iron rods, officials said on Sunday.

In the wake of reports of frequent clashes between convicted and undertrial juveniles inmates of the remand home at Bhuda, a district administration team under executive magistrate (social welfare officer) Bandhu Kasyap and J K Singh of State Armed Police Forces (SAPF) conducted a raid at the remand home on Saturday night.

Singh told media persons on Sunday that on a tip-off that objectionable items were stored in the remand home, a raid was conducted. During the search of the remand home 11 smartphones, four knives, two cameras, iron rods were seized.

He said a probe would be conducted on how these items entered the remand home.

All the convicted juveniles in Jharkhand are kept at the remand home at Bhuda in Dhanbad.

"The remand home was under scanner after clash between convicted and undertrial juveniles. In the clash iron rods were used and several inmates were injured. So a raid was conducted", said Singh.

Official sources said at present around 85 juveniles are lodged at the Bhuda-based remand home in Dhanbad.

A source in the remand home said that to establish supremacy in the remand home, convicted juveniles and juveniles under observation (undertrial) often clash. The District Children Welfare department has sent a proposal to the deputy commissioner for constructing a 'separate place of safety' for convicted juveniles so that clashes could be avoided.

Singh said facilities are being provided to juveniles as per international guidelines and efforts are on to bring the children who were involved in crime on right track. PTI

