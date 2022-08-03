New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday posted a video of herself riding a scooty on social media and said she had a great time dropping a fellow minister Bharati Pawar to office.

Taking to Instagram, Irani posted the video and wrote, "Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgyXQ_Frd6M/

In the video, Irani, who was all smiles, was seen wearing a beautiful floral red saree. She was seen wearing a helmet and glasses while minister of state for health Pawar held the national flag.

The central government and the BJP are celebrating 75 years of Independence by running a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort on Tuesday.

During the rally Irani said "Every citizen of the country is celebrating as India is completing 75 years of Independence. PM Narendra Modi's resolve is that the next 25 years should be full of resolutions, full of duties and every Indian should live up to the expectations."

"The power of the Tricolour is to unite 130 crore Indians. Today you can see that all have joined the Tiranga Yatra unitedly. Many Union Ministers, MPs and leaders of different parties have participated in this campaign. I wanted that the opposition parties should also join Tiranga yatra in large numbers but they didn't. We are trying to send out a message to the coming generations that we will all keep India united, take India forward and make India stronger," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," tweeted PM Modi today.

PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

