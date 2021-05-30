Amethi, May 30 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani has sent oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high oxygen concentrator masks and soaps for the people in Raebareli and Sultanpur to battle Covid.

Vijay Gupta, the representative of the minister, said on Sunday that Irani is working continuously in Amethi, Raebareli and Sultanpur for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

Gupta said oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high concentrator masks and soaps have been made available to the district magistrate and superintendents of police of both the districts.

