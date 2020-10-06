Guwahati, Oct 6 (PTI) Areca nuts worth Rs 2.55 crore, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, were seized in Guwahati and three persons arrested, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, three trucks carrying 68 tonnes of areca nut, commonly known as betel nut, coming from Kalain in Cachar district were intercepted, said Om Prakash Tiwary, the deputy commissioner of Customs (Prevention Division).

The consignments were on the way to Bijni in Assam and Falakata in West Bengal, he added.

"The seized goods are believed to be smuggled from Myanmar through the border in Mizoram. The market value of the seized goods is 2.55 crore," he said.

Three persons were arrested and further investigation is underway, he added.

