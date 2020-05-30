India News | Smuggler Arrested with Morphine Worth Rs Two Crore in Bihar

Motihari (Bihar), May 29 (PTI) A narcotics smuggler was arrested here on Friday and morphine worth Rs two crore in the contraband market recovered from his possession, an official said.

According to Commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal 71 Battalion, Dev Anand, the accused Neeraj Kumar was caught with 800 grams of the opiate which he had kept hidden inside a Mahindra pickup vehicle he was driving.

"The vehicle was intercepted on the highway NH 28, under Pipra Kothi police station area of East Champaran district, based on intelligence inputs", he said.

The accused revealed during interrogation that he hails from Muzaffarpur district and he was supplied with the contraband at Raxaul, close to the Indo-Nepal border which he was to deliver to a client in his home town, Dev Anand said.

"He did not divulge the identity of the supplier or of the person to whom the morphine, which is worth Rs two crore in the market, was to be delivered. He has been handed over to the local police for further interrogation and investigations", the commandant added.

