Jorhat (Assam), Jul 27 (PTI) A smuggler was arrested with a rhino horn in Jorhat district of Assam, a police official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | WATCH | For the First Time in the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, Uttar Pradesh, a … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The man was apprehended on Tuesday evening, Jorhat superintendent of police Mohan Lal Meena said.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Campaign Gets Green Signal to CSR Fund Spending.

“We arrested the person near Mohbondha under Pulibor police station. The rhino horn was also recovered from him,” Meena said.

The SP said the smuggler hailed from Titabor, which is also in Jorhat district.

“We have launched investigation to ascertain if he is involved with any gang,” Meena added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)