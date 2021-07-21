New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A two-foot-long juvenile Indian rock python slithered into the air conditioner unit fitted at a house in Chattarpur and got stuck there.

Upon realising their air conditioner wasn't functional, the family decided to investigate.

To their surprise, a two-foot-long juvenile Indian Rock Python had slithered into the air-conditioning unit through the exhaust tube and was trapped inside.

The family reported the matter on the emergency helpline of Wildlife SOS, a wildlife conservation non-profit.

A two-member team from the NGO rushed to the location with rescue equipment. It took them 45 minutes to dismount the AC unit, disassemble it and extricate the snake, a Wildlife SOS official said.

It was examined for injuries and later released into the wild.

In another incident, a five-foot-long Indian rat snake was found entangled in synthetic garden netting at the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) in Vasant Kunj.

The snake's futile attempts to break free had resulted in the wires to tighten its grip around the body.

The Wildlife SOS rescuers carefully cut through the netting to free the distressed snake.

