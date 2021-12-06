Dehradun, Dec 6 (PTI) With higher reaches receiving heavy snowfall and low-lying areas rain, the cold conditions intensified across Uttarakhand on Monday.

The mountain peaks of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts were covered with snow. Snowfall and rain began in the districts on Sunday evening and continued through Monday.

The Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Gangotri and Yamunotri also received heavy snowfall.

The snow is one feet high in Badrinath while Nanda Devi National Park, Valley of Flowers and Kedarnath Musk Deer Park were also covered under snow, Chamoli's Disaster Management Officer Nandkishore Joshi said.

Many places of tourist interest in Uttarkashi district, including Kharsali, Radi Top, Jankichatti, Ranachatti, Dayara, Dodital, Harsil and Mukhba also received snow.

Meanwhile, overcast conditions were reported from the plains, which were swept by cold winds with isolated drizzle at various places, including Dehradun.

There was an average drop of around four degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature at most places.

Dehradun recorded the maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Monday as against Sunday's 25.1 degrees Celsius while Tehri and Mukteshwar recorded the maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius as against Sunday's 15.6 degrees Celsius and 15.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD website said.

