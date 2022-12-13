Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Swachhta Pakhwada an initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Swachhta "everyone's Business". The Pakhwada is being observed in DRDO from December 1 to December 15 2022, as per an official press release.

Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the only DRDO Laboratory in Kerala, is conducting diverse activities such as Taking of Swachhtha Pledge, organising a Cleanliness Drive, Review and weeding out old records, Disposal of waste from the campus, planting trees, conducting various Competitions and creating awareness among all stakeholders during the two weeks long event.

As per an official press release, two activities were organised as a part of the Social Buzz Day of Swachhata Pakhwada event.

Letha M M, Scientist-'F'- and Nodal Officer of the "Swachhta Pakhwada - 2022" at NPOL gave an overview of the activities.

A Rally from the NPOL main gate to NGO Quarters circle with the participation of around 150 employees of NPOL was conducted.

The rally was flagged off by Ajitha Thankappan, Chairperson, Thrikkakara Municipality and Sajeena Akbar, Councilor, Thrikkakara Municipality from the main gate.

The rally was guided through the Bhavans Varuna Vidyalaya school campus, providing awareness to the students. A separate awareness presentation was provided to the students in the Bhavans Varuna Vidyalaya Assembly Hall.

There were around 200 students, and various topics related to Cleanliness were presented. The rally continued to Varuna Quarters to provide awareness to the families of NPOL employees on Cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation. Rally further proceeded to the NGO Quarters circle with various placards related to Cleanliness, giving awareness to the society, and the general public participated significantly.

A bike rally was organised from NPOL gate to NAD Aluva through Seaport airport road. There was the participation of around 50 bikes along with Pilot vehicles. The bike rally was flagged off by Suresh M, Scientist- 'H' and officiating Director, NPOL and AA Ibrahimkutty, Vice-Chairperson, Thrikkakara Municipality, from NPOL Main gate in the presence of senior scientists, officers and staff of NPOL.

A banner depicting the "Swachhata Pakhwada" was displayed on the pilot vehicle. All participants wore a T-Shirt with the Swachhtha logo to show society the importance of Cleanliness. The bike rally reached around 3 pm at NAD Aluva, and an interaction with employees of NAD Aluva followed by a visit to the office was arranged. (ANI)

