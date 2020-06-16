Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Function Presided by TN Transport Minister

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 09:43 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar inspected Valasaravakkam Corporation Zonal Office today and distributed rice and clothes to the employees of Amma Unavagam (canteens run by the state government).

However, social distancing norms were flouted during the occassion.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,515 new COVID-19 positive cases and 49 deaths today.

The number of persons tested positive till date in the state stands at 48,019 and the death toll is at 528, the State Health Department said in a release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

