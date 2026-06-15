India News | Social Institutions Carrying Forward Legacy of National Service and Antyodaya: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the greatness of any society is not measured by its economic prosperity, but by how it treats its weak, helpless and underprivileged sections. A society that cares for its deprived and needy citizens is truly progressive and compassionate.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 346th Masik Vidhwa Rashan Evam Sahayata Vitran Samaroh held at Shree Gyan Sthal Mandir in Ludhiana on Sunday, as the chief guest. On the occasion, he also announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the Gyan Sthal Mandir Sewa Society.

Also Read | Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Light Drizzle Expected.

Paying tributes to Lala Jagat Narayan, the Chief Minister said that he dedicated his entire life to patriotism, social harmony, and service to humanity.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that the service initiative started in 1997 by late Jagdish Bajaj has now evolved into a large-scale public welfare movement. Providing assistance continuously for 346 months to widowed mothers and sisters in need is in itself a remarkable achievement. He also appreciated the dispatch of the 64th relief truck carrying aid for families affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Overcast Start with Highs Reaching 38?C.

Saini said that the Haryana Government is implementing several welfare schemes for the social, economic, and educational empowerment of mothers, sisters and daughters. Widow women in the state are being provided a monthly pension of Rs 3,200. Under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, eligible women receive financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month, while under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, LPG cylinders are being made available at Rs 500.

He further stated that women are being economically and socially empowered through various initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, the Lakhpati Didi Campaign, strengthening of Self-Help Groups, and schemes related to women's safety and education.

He said 81 new colleges have been established in the state, including 31 colleges exclusively for girls. The state government is also providing free education to girls up to the postgraduate level to enable them to become self-reliant through education.

The Chief Minister said that the true purpose of politics is not merely to attain power, but to uplift the person standing at the last rung of society and place national interest above all else. He remarked that the initiative of providing assistance to widowed mothers and sisters in Ludhiana is an inspiring effort towards realizing the vision of Antyodaya. Such social institutions are strengthening the spirit of national service, humanity, and public welfare while providing new direction to society, he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)