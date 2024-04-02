Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on the three-party alliance of the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena in the state, saying that they have allied to defeat his government's social justice initiatives.

"Social justice and empowerment are only possible with the Jagan government. A lot of good has happened for weaker sections under my government," Jagan said at a public gathering here.

"We have achieved historic milestones. 99% of the promises in the manifesto have been fulfilled. We treat the manifesto as the Quran, Bible, and Bhagavad Gita. I am happy to share the good that has happened for weaker sections. Our leaders and volunteers have served and disbursed welfare schemes," Jagan added.

The Chief Minister said that he is not afraid of the alliance of the three parties because he has delivered most of his poll promises.

"To attain power, an alliance has formed to fight against us like wolves. I'm fighting alone in the upcoming battle. They are all against us. Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena, the BJP, and Congress are fighting against me to defeat me. All these parties have joined to defeat me. They are all fighting against one man. They don't know that a student who scores 99 will not be afraid. Similarly, I also don't fear them," he said.

The Chief Minister said that through direct benefit transfers, his government has distributed 2 lakh 70 crores of rupees to women in the state as part of welfare schemes.

"For the empowerment of women, schemes like EBC, Nestham, Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, Cheyutha, etc. have been set up and distributed. Medical colleges are under construction, and seaports and harbours are also under construction," he said.

CM Jagan alleged that all three parties--the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena--have in the past betrayed the public of the state.

"And now they have joined hands again to betray the people of the state. They are coming up with Super Six and Seven. They needed the power to loot the state and share the treasury that was looted. Chandrababu Naidu is not worried about BC, SC, ST, or minorities. He used to abuse them," he said.

"The weaker sections should press two buttons and defeat them in elections. If beneficiaries want the schemes to continue, Jagan should attain power. If Jagan comes to power once again, the volunteers will come to the doorstep and distribute the pension and welfare schemes," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. BJP could only win four seats contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

