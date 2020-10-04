Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that society's faith is constantly increasing in Sangh's social work.

His remarks came while he held discussions with RSS workers here regarding the work done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sangh's social work in fields such as education, self-employment and self-reliance were also discussed.

While emphasising work done in the field of education, Bhagwat said that the solution should be found by holding discussions with school directors, teachers, parents and donors.

The RSS chief said social harmony meetings should be held so that malpractices prevailing in society can be eradicated and country's problems are resolved at society-level.

Jaipur Prant Sanghchalak Mahendra Singh Maggo said that works done by Sangh along with other organisations during coronavirus lockdown were discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

