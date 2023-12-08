Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday said it will conduct a socio-economic assessment of indigenous minorities in the state.

This was decided at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here.

"A socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted through the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas," Sarma posted on X.

The Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam, will be renamed as the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas, Assam, the meeting decided.

The cabinet also gave in-principle approval to the issue of detailed procedure/standard operating procedure (SOP) for permitting traditional buffalo and bullfights that are organised during Magh Bihu.

The SOP aims at ensuring that no deliberate torture or cruelty is carried out on the animals and their well-being is provided for by the organisers during the annual buffalo fights, an integral part of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition.

The council of ministers sanctioned Rs 259 crore to construct libraries across the state. For inculcating the habit of reading among students, libraries for children and adolescents, and digital infrastructure will be created under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24', the meeting decided.

The scheme aims at commencing construction of new libraries and procurement of books, furniture, computers with internet connectivity in 2,197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards.

