India News | 'Sofa Model' Government:

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Wednesday attended a wedding presided over by DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. During the event, he criticised the governance of the Joseph Vijay-led TVK, dismissing the party as a 'Sofa Model' government.

In the wedding function, the DMK Youth Wing Secretary criticised the governance of Joseph Vijay-led TVK party, calling them 'Sofa Model' government, alleging that it has been encouraging political defections in the state.

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"Today, we are witnessing people switching sides and aligning themselves with whichever party is in power. In Tamil Nadu, we see this happening more frequently under the 'Sofa Model' government," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Whether or not this government purchases anything else, it is continuously purchasing leaders and legislators from other political parties," alleged Stalin.

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The DMK leader further declared that people are regretting their electoral choice.

"People are now regretting that they voted for the 'Sofa Model' government. The day is not far away when the 'Sofa Model' government will be sent home," claimed Stalin.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister lauded veteran leader Arcot N. Veerasamy for his unwavering commitment to the Dravidian movement.

He described Arcot Veerasamy as a leader who stood as the shadow of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and remained closely associated with him throughout his political career.

"Arcot Veerasamy is someone who spent considerable time with Kalaignar and participated in all of his major political activities and events," he said.

He further stated that Arcot Veerasamy continues to inspire and guide the younger generation through his dedication and commitment to the movement.

Praising his steadfast loyalty, Udhayanidhi Stalin noted that Arcot Veerasamy has remained committed to a single ideology and a single party despite changing political circumstances.

"At a time when we see people changing loyalties and aligning themselves with whichever party comes to power, Arcot Veerasamy continues to stand firm with one ideology and one party, serving as a guide for others," he said.

Expressing confidence in the DMK's future, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the party would once again form the government under the leadership of M.K. Stalin.

The wedding ceremony was presided over and solemnised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the presence of senior party leaders, family members and well-wishers. (ANI)

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