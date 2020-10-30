Ghaziabad, Oct 30 (PTI) The Sihani Gate police registered a case of abduction after a software engineer went missing three days ago, an official said on Friday.

According to police, Prag Ghosh (46), a resident of Palm Court Society in Raj Nagar extension, had gone missing on Tuesday morning.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by his wife Richa Ghosh, a day after he went missing.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said six police teams have been deployed to trace the software engineer, who also owns a grocery store in the Indira Puram and a food court on the IIT-Roorkee campus in Uttarakhand.

The SSP said Ghosh had left his home at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Police have monitored the CCTV footage of his society, in which he was seen alone in his car.

Besides, the footage of CCTV cameras at all toll plazas on the national highways where he might have gone have been scrutinised, he said.

His call records and back details have also been checked by police.

Police found that Rs 47,000 was withdrawn from his account at an ATM of Indira Puram.

Police have lodged a case of abduction under Section 365 of the IPC, the officer said.

