Alappuzha (Kerala), Aug 7 (PTI) A soldier of the general reserve engineering force (GREF) died in Uttarakhand recently was cremated at his residence here with full military honours on Sunday.

Also Read | Goat Pox: Punjab Govt Procures 66,666 Doses of Vaccine To Protect Livestock From the Contagious Disease.

B Biju died in an accident during road-laying work in Uttarakhand as part of the relief work there, said a statement from the Alappuzha district authorities.

His remains, brought to Kerala by air, arrived at Nedumbassery airport in Kochi at 9.15 AM today and were handed over to the Tahsildar of Chertala, said the statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Doctor Goes for Morning Walk While Patient Bleeds to Death After Delivery at Hospital in Jalna; Booked for Negligence.

The body was initially kept at the Chettikulangara Government High School, where he had studied, for public viewing, it said.

A large number of people paid their last respects, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)