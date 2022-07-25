New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

A statement issued by the Solicitor General's office said he tested Covid positive on Sunday night and is isolating.

Also Read | Watch: President Droupadi Murmu Will Proceed to Inspect the Guard of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"Since I had mild symptoms from Saturday, I had isolated myself from Saturday only," Mehta said in the statement.

Referring to the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, he said ,"I am feeling sorry for myself that I won't be able to personally witness the historic oath".

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air Tablet Now Available for Sale in India.

The Solicitor General would virtually appear in two-three small matters in the apex court on Monday and thereafter would take leave for few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)