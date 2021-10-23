New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has postponed a solo exhibition by Bangladeshi artist Rokeya Sultana at the Lalit Kala Akademi days before it was to begin, the academy's chief said on Saturday.

The exhibition organised by the Bengal Foundation and the ICCR was postponed at the behest of the latter, Lalit Kala Akademi Chairman Uttam Pacharne said.

"We were informed by ICCR that the exhibition has been postponed. It has not been cancelled. These things happen and soon we will have a new date," he said.

The move comes amid a spate of violence against the minority community in the neighboring country.

No one from the ICCR was available for comment on the issue.

The exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi - featuring over 100 artworks, 35-40 photographs, animation videos, film and sculptures - was in the final stages of being ready for display on Saturday.

The original plan of the exhibition also included a commemoration of 50 years of India-Bangladesh friendship and was scheduled to travel to different cities before concluding on November 21.

