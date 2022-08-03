New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Some central universities have been given exemption from admitting students through CUET-UG for one year due to "operational difficulties", the Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in pursuance of the National Education Policy, 2020, it was decided to conduct a common entrance test for admission in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education from the academic year 2022-23 to reduce the burden on students, universities and the entire education system.

The CUET has been announced for undergraduate courses and it has been decided to make it available for the post-graduate courses also on an optional basis. The CUET is optional for the state universities,” he said.

"No central universities have been exempted from the ambit of CUET. However, given the operational difficulties in some of the central universities in the North Eastern region namely Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) as well as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) have been allowed to take admission in their affiliated colleges as per the past practice for the year 2022-23 only. CUET is optional for state and private universities," the minister said.

