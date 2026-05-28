India News | 'Some Changes Are on the Cards': Says Siddaramiah's Legal Advisor AS Ponnanna Amid Reports of Leadership Change

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor AS Ponnanna on Wednesday said that "some changes are on the cards" amid continuing speculation over a possible leadership change in the Congress government in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Ponnanna said developments were likely but declined to elaborate on the nature of the possible changes.

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"There are some changes on the cards. We cannot deny it. We cannot shut our eyes to that. But what transpires, how it transpires, what is going to happen, what is the nature of the change, we have to wait and watch," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity in Karnataka and reports surrounding the Chief Minister's post, with Congress leaders holding a series of meetings with the party high command in New Delhi earlier this week.

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State Congress MLA TB Jayachandra also indicated that any decision regarding Karnataka leadership would be taken strictly as per the directions of the party high command.

"Any development which is happening in Karnataka is as per the directions of the High Command only. Yesterday, there was a big marathon meeting. A lot of issues have been discussed. Accordingly, they will do it tomorrow... High command's directions will be implemented tomorrow," Jayachandra told ANI.

Meanwhile, supporters of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gathered outside his Bengaluru residence early Thursday amid speculation that he could be elevated to the Chief Minister's post.

Former Bengaluru Mayor R Sampath Raj was among the leaders seen arriving at Shivakumar's residence. Siddaramaiah has also called a 'breakfast meeting' with Congress leaders in Bengaluru.

The Congress government in Karnataka has completed three years in office, and speculation over a possible leadership change has intensified since the administration crossed the halfway mark of its tenure.

Earlier this week, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in the national capital.

However, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dismissed reports of leadership change and said discussions during the Delhi meeting were focused on upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka.

Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan had earlier hinted that Siddaramaiah might submit his resignation on Thursday after taking an appointment with the Governor, while stating that the final decision on the next Chief Minister would be taken by the Congress high command. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)