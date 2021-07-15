New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Some Covid vaccination centres in the national capital are likely to be shut on Friday as the city may run out of jabs, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi had 2,38,580 doses of Covaxin and only 19,500 doses of Covishield till Thursday morning, according to a bulletin by the government.

It said only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks are used for administering the first dose in view of limited stocks and irregular delivery cycles.

Only 33,187 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the Cowin portal, while 64,983 doses were administered a day ago.

Out of 64,983 doses administered on Wednesday, 45,221 were first doses and the rest second jabs.

A total of 91,86,905 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till Thursday evening, of which 21,63,251 were second doses.

As many as 44,27,481 people in the 18-44 years age group have been vaccinated, while over 18.16 lakh people above 60 years have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Over 29.42 lakh people in the 45-60 age group have got at least one dose.

