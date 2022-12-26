Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday pointed out disparities between the number of cases with Supreme Court lawyers, amid concerns around pendency.

Addressing the 16th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Adhiyakta Parishad in Haryana, Rijiju said, "There are so many pending cases in courts. Some lawyers keep on asking for dates and some judges give them. So, people responsible for delivering justice aren't able to deliver justice."

He pointed out disparities in the number of cases between the lawyers and the amount they charge.

"Justice shouldn't be delayed. There are some lawyers in the Supreme Court whose case hearings are scheduled first while there are others who say if you give them a case, they will help win it. Some lawyers charge Rs 30-40 lakhs for one appearance and some don't have work. Why so? Provisions are the same for everybody," he said.

He further raised concern that some lawyers end up bagging all the big cases and making huge money from them.

"There are some lawyers who bag all the big cases and make crores out of them. Big lawyers shouldn't occupy the whole space but also give opportunities to small lawyers and share cases with others. SC lawyers can also go to lower courts. After all, a court is a court," he said. (ANI)

