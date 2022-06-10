New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi police on Friday said that they have identified some 'miscreants' behind the Jama Masjid protest.

The police added that legal action would be taken against those behind the protest.

Earlier on Friday, a massive protest took place at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal

Delhi Police had said they removed the protesters and assured that the situation is under control now.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid had told media persons.

Protests and incidents of violence were also witnessed in several other parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Bihar.

The controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday had reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday said, "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials had said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR. (ANI)

