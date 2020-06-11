Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Rajasthan as Merta city in Nagaur district recorded 65 mm followed by Sallopat in Banswara which received 55 mm till Thursday morning.

Several other areas also recorded below 55 mm rainfall, according to the Meteorological department here.

Meanwhile, the mercury soared to 44.8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner which remained the hottest place on Thursday.

Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Churu recorded a maximum of 43.5, 43.4 and 43.1 degrees Celsius respectively while the day temperatures in Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota were 43, 42.8, 42 and 40.8 degrees respectively, the department officials said.

The weather would remain the same during the next 24 hours.

