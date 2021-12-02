Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) There was some respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir, but the mercury stayed below the freezing point across the valley, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night -- up from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 25-Year-Old Man Abducted by Three Men Posing As Crime Branch Officers in Chandkheda.

Srinagar recorded its lowest minimum temperature this winter on Wednesday, they said.

According to officials, Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.2 degrees Celsius 24 hours earlier.

Also Read | Nothing To Start Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Its New Ear (1) Black Edition in Select Countries.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius while the mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag's minimum temperature settled at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather will most likely remain dry but cold till December 3.

A weak western disturbance is likely to hit the region towards the weekend, officials said, adding the precipitation will end the dry spell of weather in the valley.

The wintry conditions in the valley set-in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December.

'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)