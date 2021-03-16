South Goa (Goa) [India], March 16 (ANI): Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Monday said there is some "superpower" at work in the state government to hand over Goa to its crony club.

"On Republic Day, during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Lekha Bhavan at Porvorim, the Chief Minister had made a public announcement that the Government had decided to scrap the Marina Project at Nauxi in St Andre Constituency. In sharp contrast, his own Government today submitted before the High Court that the public hearing on the project will be held after the finalisation of Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP)," claimed Kamat.

"This proves that there is some superpower at work in the BJP Government which gives directions overruling the CM. How can the government make a submission before the High Court completely contradicting the statement of the CM which was made on Republic Day?" questioned Kamat.

He said that the act of the government has once again exposed the hidden agenda of the BJP to handover Goa to the crony club of BJP and also added that the government has deliberately overlooked the voice of the people by not allowing them to participate in the public hearings on the CZMP as the BJP wants to bring in the business tycoons in Goa by destroying the environment, forest, wildlife and livelihoods.

Kamat appealed to the people to rise and oppose the BJP government "which has failed to protect the interest of the Goans." (ANI)

