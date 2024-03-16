Lok Sabha Election 2024: Something Fishy in Not Holding Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir Along With General Elections, Says Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video)

"If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy," Abdullah told PTI Videos. He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an early election.

Agency News PTI| Mar 16, 2024 06:47 PM IST
A+
A-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Something Fishy in Not Holding Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir Along With General Elections, Says Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video)
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo Credit: ANI)

Srinagar, March 16: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said there is "something fishy" in not holding the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said as the BJP-led Centre is pushing for "one nation, one election", this was an opportunity for it.

"If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy," Abdullah told PTI Videos. He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an early election. Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

Farooq Abdullah Speaks on Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Festivals
    Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 17 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 17 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India
  • Videos
    IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17 IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17
    • Close
    Search

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Something Fishy in Not Holding Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir Along With General Elections, Says Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video)

    "If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy," Abdullah told PTI Videos. He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an early election.

    Agency News PTI| Mar 16, 2024 06:47 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Something Fishy in Not Holding Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir Along With General Elections, Says Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video)
    National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo Credit: ANI)

    Srinagar, March 16: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said there is "something fishy" in not holding the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said as the BJP-led Centre is pushing for "one nation, one election", this was an opportunity for it.

    "If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy," Abdullah told PTI Videos. He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an early election. Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

    Farooq Abdullah Speaks on Lok Sabha Election 2024

    "The NC, the BJP leaders from Jammu, the other parties that were called by the EC, everyone demanded that there should be both parliamentary and state elections here. We feel very sad. How long are we going to put up with the lieutenant governor? If you want to win the hearts of people, then this was the start," Abdullah said. He said the Centre is pushing for "one nation, one election" and this was an opportunity for it.

    "Four states are going for both parliamentary and state elections. Why are you denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to choose their own government? There must be something brewing in their minds which they cannot do if they have these elections with the parliamentary polls. I am quite confident that they are not sure about their victory here," Abdullah added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 88.4 Lakh People With Disabilities Registered in Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

    Asked about the list of NC candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, the former chief minister said it will be announced within a week. "In a week, we will announce the list. If the party decides that I have to fight the election, I will. It is all about the party's decision," the 86-year-old politician said.

    NC leader Omar Abdullah said the Election Commission (EC) is unable to conduct simultaneous polls in Jammu and Kashmir even as it has acknowledged that the Assembly election is due in the Union Territory. "So much for 'One Nation One Election'. The EC is unable to conduct assembly polls in J&K with the general election even when they acknowledge that elections are due #GeneralElection2024," he said in a post on X.

    The EC on Saturday said the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the Lok Sabha polls as organising both simultaneously is not viable from the security point of view. The NC, which is part of the INDIA opposition bloc, has decided to contest all the three Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir while it is in talks with the Congress for the two seats in Jammu and the lone seat in Ladakh.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    assembly election Farooq Abdullah general elections Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024
    You might also like
    Indian Navy engages in major operation to rescue crew of MV Ruen from pirates: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 16, 2024
    News

    Indian Navy engages in major operation to rescue crew of MV Ruen from pirates: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 16, 2024
    Agency News PTI| Mar 16, 2024 06:47 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Something Fishy in Not Holding Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir Along With General Elections, Says Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video)
    National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo Credit: ANI)

    Srinagar, March 16: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said there is "something fishy" in not holding the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said as the BJP-led Centre is pushing for "one nation, one election", this was an opportunity for it.

    "If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy," Abdullah told PTI Videos. He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an early election. Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

    Farooq Abdullah Speaks on Lok Sabha Election 2024

    "The NC, the BJP leaders from Jammu, the other parties that were called by the EC, everyone demanded that there should be both parliamentary and state elections here. We feel very sad. How long are we going to put up with the lieutenant governor? If you want to win the hearts of people, then this was the start," Abdullah said. He said the Centre is pushing for "one nation, one election" and this was an opportunity for it.

    "Four states are going for both parliamentary and state elections. Why are you denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to choose their own government? There must be something brewing in their minds which they cannot do if they have these elections with the parliamentary polls. I am quite confident that they are not sure about their victory here," Abdullah added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 88.4 Lakh People With Disabilities Registered in Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

    Asked about the list of NC candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, the former chief minister said it will be announced within a week. "In a week, we will announce the list. If the party decides that I have to fight the election, I will. It is all about the party's decision," the 86-year-old politician said.

    NC leader Omar Abdullah said the Election Commission (EC) is unable to conduct simultaneous polls in Jammu and Kashmir even as it has acknowledged that the Assembly election is due in the Union Territory. "So much for 'One Nation One Election'. The EC is unable to conduct assembly polls in J&K with the general election even when they acknowledge that elections are due #GeneralElection2024," he said in a post on X.

    The EC on Saturday said the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the Lok Sabha polls as organising both simultaneously is not viable from the security point of view. The NC, which is part of the INDIA opposition bloc, has decided to contest all the three Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir while it is in talks with the Congress for the two seats in Jammu and the lone seat in Ladakh.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    assembly election Farooq Abdullah general elections Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024
    You might also like
    Indian Navy engages in major operation to rescue crew of MV Ruen from pirates: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 16, 2024
    News

    Indian Navy engages in major operation to rescue crew of MV Ruen from pirates: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 16, 2024
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: State-Wise, Constituency-Wise List of Seats and Polling Dates
    News

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: State-Wise, Constituency-Wise List of Seats and Polling Dates
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20
    News

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election
    Politics

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Election Date 2024
    200K+ searches
    Election Dates
    200K+ searches
    Lok Sabha Election 2024
    100K+ searches
    Al-Nassr
    50K+ searches
    Kriti Kharbanda
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Election Date 2024
    200K+ searches
    Election Dates
    200K+ searches
    Lok Sabha Election 2024
    100K+ searches
    Al-Nassr
    50K+ searches
    Kriti Kharbanda
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot