Panaji (Goa) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Goa Police on Sunday visited various locations in the alleged murder case of BJP politician Sonali Phogat in Haryana's Hisar district.

"Teams went to various places, as per allegations levelled by the late actor's brother Rinku including property and other issues. Our team is going to all those places, speaking with local witnesses and trying to get information which may help us reach a conclusion," informed DGP Jaspal Singh.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

For the third day in a row, the Goa Police on Friday visited Phogat's Sant Nagar residence in Haryana's Hisar district and seized three diaries.

Sonali's bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker were inspected by the police search team. The police have also sealed the locker at Sonali Phogat's residence. Phogat's PA and his associate were arrested after police accessed the CCTV footage in which the trio were seen partying at a club.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the probe by the Goa Police into the death case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, her family will approach the Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

Goa Police Inspector Theron D'Costa, who along with a team of the Goa Police went to Hisar a few days back, said, "We are still investigating and scrutinizing the case. A conclusion can only be drawn once we are through with the investigation."

Sonali Phogat's family had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the case and had demanded a CBI probe. The Chief Minister had assured of the CBI investigation. However, being dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation, the family has decided to go to Goa High Court with their demand.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh, Sonali Phogat's nephew, who is also an advocate in his family said that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry, and will approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if they are not satisfied with the answer of the top court.

Earlier, Goa Police had said that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who were arrested after being named as accused in the case.

Haryana Police detained a man after the family accused him of taking a laptop and mobile from the farmhouse of the deceased BJP leader. Haryana Police has recovered the items following which the questioning is underway.

Sonali Phogat who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)

