Hansi (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Expressing dissatisfaction over the probe by the Goa Police into the death case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, her family will approach the Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

This comes after Goa Police investigation which is underway in the case in Haryana's Hisar for nearly four days, in which it has also collected important evidence.

Sonali Phogat's family had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the case and had demanded a CBI probe. The Chief Minister had assured of the CBI investigation. However, being dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation, the family has decided to go to Goa High Court with their demand.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh, Sonali Phogat's nephew, who is also an advocate in his family said that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry, and will approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if they are not satisfied with the answer of the top court.

"We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry, we are also waiting for the answer whatever comes from the Supreme Court. If we are not satisfied with that, will go to Goa High Court and file the writ petition by Friday," he said.

"Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this, so now we will move Goa High Court," Vikas added while also expressing hope that they will get a green signal for the CBI probe from the High Court "which will clear everything".

Expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing probe by the Goa Police, the nephew said that they have no faith in the police investigation.

"Sonali Phogat was taken to Goa under the conspiracy and attempt to murder. She has been brutally murdered. She was forcibly given drugs that you can clearly see in the CCTV video. We have no faith in the Goa Police. They are not doing a proper investigation. I think Goa Police is also under pressure from the government, somewhere. Because if it had to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?" he said.

Earlier on August 30, Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara Phogat demanded a CBI probe into the alleged murder of her mother while also stating that the family is not satisfied with the probe conducted by the Goa Police.

She said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had assured of a CBI investigation into the case.

The family of Sonali Phogat had met Khattar on August 27, after which the Chief Minister had assured of a CBI probe into the case.

However, according to the deceased BJP leader's daughter, "no action has been taken as of yet".Speaking to ANI, Yashodhara said, "I demand a CBI probe as I'm not satisfied with the current probe. No action is being taken. The accused have been kept in Goa, they have yet not revealed their motive (behind the murder), so what are the police doing? It's about justice for my mother, we won't stand back until there is a CBI investigation. CM (of Haryana) said that CBI probe will happen but no action has been taken as of yet."

Meanwhile, in a response to the alleged murder of Sonali Phogat, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier said that a confidential report had been sent to Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana and the charge sheet would be filed soon. The team will be investigating property and accounts related to Sonali.

"We've sent the confidential report to Haryana CM. I am satisfied with the investigation done by our police team. Five people have been arrested. Soon charge sheet will be filed," Goa CM said.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Earlier, Goa Police had said that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case. (ANI)

