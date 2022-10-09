Hisar (Haryana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Family members of deceased actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat have received two letters from an anonymous sender.

Sonali's brother-in-law Aman Poonia has stated that both letters should be investigated as they hold important information regarding the case.

In the first letter, it was stated that a deal of Rs 10 crore was made in the murder case.

In the other letter, the names of political leaders have been mentioned.

Aman further stated that one letter was received one month ago, while the other one was received some days later.

Aman also informed that Sonali's sister Rukesh will contest the election from Adampur.

"We are already in Bhartiya Janata Party. We will discuss it with people and then take a decision," he added.

Earlier, Sonali Phogat's brother accused BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi of murdering his sister.

The revelation was made by Rinku at Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat which was held in Hisar.

The Khap spokesperson Sandeep Bharti, while talking to ANI, said that after allegations by Sonali's family members, Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat has decided that Kuldeep Bishnoi should explain his stand before Mahapanchayat. (ANI)

