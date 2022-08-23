Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) Police have registered an unnatural death case after BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was "brought dead" at a hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

Also Read | Ali Solih, Environment Minister of Maldives, Stabbed Near Male; Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

He said the police received a call at 9 am about the matter.

An "unnatural death" case has been registered at Anjuna, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Successful MPSC Candidates Awaiting Appointment Letters Stage 'Bheekh Mango' Protest Outside DC's Office in Pune.

"Statements of the relevant witnesses are being recorded and Anjuna Police have written to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting post-mortem examination," he said.

Further investigation is in progress, the DSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)