New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Lal Thanhawla as Mizoram Congress chief and invited him to join the Congress Working Committee as a member.

In a letter to Thanhawla, Gandhi hoped that the rich legacy he has bequeathed will be carried forward by his successor.

Thanhawla has been a former chief minister of Mizoram.

"I most reluctantly accept your resignation as the president of the Mizoram PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee). I am confident that the rich legacy you have bequeathed will be carried forward by your successor, Gandhi said in her letter to him.

"As I invite you to become a member of the CWC, I know that the Congress party and I myself will greatly benefit from on your wise advice and vast knowledge and experience. I wish you many years of good health in the years ahead," she said.

Gandhi also recalled that he has been closely associated with the Congress in Mizoram as well as nationally for decades, and has been its most loyal and valued member.

"The last 40 years has been an era of immense progress, peace and prosperity in Mizoram in which you have played a crucial role,” Gandhi said in her letter.

"Your contributions to Mizoram will forever be remembered with great gratitude by the people of the state and of the country. I have no doubt that you will always be an inspiration to the younger generation," she said.

Gandhi also said his letter brought back many poignant and nostalgic memories of her long association as well as those of Indira Gandhi's and Rajiv Gandhi's with him and Mizoram and its people with whom the family has a special bond.

