New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for nearly three hours on Wednesday in the third round of questioning in the National Herald newspaper case.

She left the ED office at around 2 pm after conclusion of her questioning by Enforcement Directorate, sources said.

Also Read | Galle Weather and Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave On Day 5 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2022.

Congress workers and leaders staged protests in various parts of the country alleging misuse of probe agencies by the government.

Sonia Gandhi was questioned by ED on Tuesday also. She had reached the ED office accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Multiple Times in Nagpur, Nine Held.

Officials said that on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi's response was sought to around 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under investigation.

During her questioning on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli was asked about the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and

Rahul Gandhi's involvement in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian.

Sonia Gandhi had been questioned by ED on July 21 also.

Last month, the ED also questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days in the National Herald case.The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognizance of the Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The petitioner had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL), in which Sonia Gandhi and her son owned 38 per cent shares each.

The YIL promoters include Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)