New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI): Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to COVID-related issues, has been discharged, the party's General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said in a tweet on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised to rest at home."

As per the party statment, Sonia Gandhi was undergoing treatment for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract along with post-COVID symptoms.

Earlier, Congress general secretary issued a statement on behalf of the Congress party which read, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on the afternoon of June 12, 2022, when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID-19 infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-COVID symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment."

On June 12, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi with Covid complications and profuse nose bleeding. She also underwent a follow-up surgery. She tested positive for Covid on June 1.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. (ANI)

