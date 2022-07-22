Indore, Jul 22 (PTI) Congress workers in Indore in Madhya Pradesh protested on Friday for the second consecutive day against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case related to National Herald newspaper.

They protested in front of the ED sub office in MTH compound here and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre.

The Enforcement Directorate had, on Thursday, questioned Sonia Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. She has been summoned again on July 25.

Congress workers, led by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, had protested here a day earlier as well.

