New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of party leader Indira Hridayesh.

"Dr Indira Hridayesh leaves behind a legacy of public service as an MLA, MLC, Minister, leader of Opposition and above all as a dedicated lifelong Congressperson. Her contributions to the party will be treasured and cherished by all," said the Congress president.

She noted that Hridayesh was particularly popular amongst her colleagues for her knowledge of legislative processes and procedure as well as her performance as an able administrator.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Received the sad news about the demise of Dr Indira Hridayesh, a strong link of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. She worked till the end for public service and the Congress family. Her social and political contributions are an inspiration. Condolences to her loved ones".

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Government on Sunday said the last rites of Indira Hridayesh will be performed with full police honours.

In a notification, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday said, "If (Hridayesh's) funeral takes place in Uttarakhand, it will be done with police honour."

Congress leader Hridayesh passed away at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, the mortal remains of Uttarakhand Leader of Opposition were taken to her residence in Haldwani from Uttarakhand Sadan, where they were kept earlier for the public to pay their last respects after being taken to Uttarakhand from Delhi.

According to the state party in charge, Devender Yadav, Hridayesh died after suffering a heart attack.

"She was here for a meeting and passed away after suffering a heart attack," said Yadav. Uttarakhand observed one-day mourning in honour of the deceased Congress leader on Sunday.

Born April 7, 1941, Hridayesh was elected from the Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election.

She was minister of Finance in Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat. (ANI)

