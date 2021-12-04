New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and veteran party leader K Rosaiah.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spoke to Rosaiah's son K Shiva Subba Rao, and expressed their condolences to him and family members.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide Due To Poor Performance in Examinations.

Rosaiah was a chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and he had also served as governor of Tamil Nadu.

He died at a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 88 years.

Also Read | Omicron Enters Maharashtra As Thane Man, Who Flew From South Africa to Mumbai, Tests Positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)