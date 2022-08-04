New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of trying to spread "anarchy" and "abusing and intimidating" the ED amid the opposition party's intense protests against the federal agency's action against its leaders in the National Herald case.

"They will first engage in looting and then try to spread anarchy in the country. Congress leaders are abusing and threatening the investigation agency. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul should know that they are not above law. The country is governed by the Constitution," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver And Other Posts At becil.com; Check Details Here.

The BJP's counter-attack came after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he is "not afraid of Narendra Modi" and will not be "intimidated" by the Enforcement Directorate.

The opposition party has accused the government of treating its president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul as "terrorists" while its members disrupted proceedings in Parliament.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine’s Ground Situation Does Not Permit Return of Indian Students, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha.

The ED had recently questioned both leaders and has also summoned Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning in the case. The Congress had launched nationwide protests against the summoning of the Gandhis.

What Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of is corruption and breaking the law, Bhatia alleged. "What is though also true is that he fears law. Or he should have gone to the judiciary to get a certificate of honesty," he claimed.

Bhatia alleged that Congress leaders have hurled "abuses" at the ED, which has been accused by opposition parties of working as a government instrument to target their leaders.

He said the Congress wanted the ED to question its leaders at their homes but Prime minister Modi has stopped such "VVIP" culture.

The BJP spokesperson noted that the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's decision to not quash proceedings against the Congress leaders as sought by them.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul should state whether they have faith in the high court and the apex court," he said.

Bhatia claimed it is well-known that Congress leaders are blaming their late party colleague Motilal Vora, who was an accused as well, for the transactions related to the case even though Sonia Gandhi and Rahul together owned 76 per cent of the stake in Young Indian.

Young Indian allegedly acquired the assets of the National Herald, a publication linked to the Congress, a deal now being probed by the ED under money-laundering charges.

"Rahul Gandhi did not spend a penny but got the controlling stake of Rs 2,000 cr assets. How did this happen? He should answer," the BJP leader said.

The Gandhis are on bail in this case and they should answer to the questions being raised about the entire transactions, he said.

Praising the ED's actions in money-laundering cases, he claimed that the agency has so far uncovered illegally-acquired assets worth Rs 1.05 lakh cr, filed over 992 charge sheets and arrested nearly 400 people while 25 accused have been convicted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)