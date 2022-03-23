New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Stating that the Children have been worst affected due to the COVDI-19 pandemic, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Centre to restart mid-day meal scheme in schools, saying that the children need better nutrition now.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said, "Children have been the worst affected due to the pandemic. Schools were the first to be closed and the last to be opened. When schools were closed, mid-day meals had stopped. People were given ration under National Food Security Act after the Supreme Court order."

The Congress president said that families of children had to face major crises to earn their livelihood

"But there was no alternate for dry ration and the cooked meal for children. True that families of children had to face a major crisis to earn a living. Such a crisis was never faced before in past years. As children are returning to school, they need even better nutrition. Mid-day meal will also help in bringing back students who have dropped out of school," she said.

Sonia Gandhi further said that as per the National Family Health Survey 2019, the number of weak children under five years increased, which is worrying and the government should do everything possible to stop it.

"I urge the Central government to provide hot and cooked food immediately. Mid-day meal should be restarted immediately," she added. (ANI)

