Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) The Haryana Congress held a 'satyagraha' here on Tuesday against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The ED questioned Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her questioning in the case on Tuesday. She has been asked to appear again on Wednesday, according to officials.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Led by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, several party MLAs, senior leaders, office-bearers and workers took part in the 'satyagraha' held at the party office here.

Later, they also burnt an effigy of the central government over the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs by the Delhi Police after they staged a protest against the party president's questioning by the ED.

Bhan said Rahul Gandhi and the other MPs had assembled in Parliament and were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government.

"But the manner in which the police misbehaved with them and arrested them on the orders of the government is highly condemnable," he said.

Accusing the Modi government of "murdering democracy", Bhan claimed the central probe agencies are being used to target opposition leaders.

It is the responsibility of the Opposition to raise issues of public interest.

"But the Modi government at the Centre wants to crush the voice of the Opposition completely. That is why the ED, the CBI and other central agencies are being misused against Congress leaders," he added.

Bhan said the ED action against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is "due to political malice".

"The only aim of the government is to divert attention from the real issues. But the Congress is determined to raise its voice on issues like rising unemployment, inflation and falling rupee value. The Congress will not break and will not bow down before the dictatorial attitude of the Modi government," he said.

The ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours in the National Herald money laundering case in sessions spanning five days last month.

