Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday announced several schemes, including annual health check-up and an increase in the ration allowance, for the police personnel of the state.

Addressing a programme on Assam Police Day, Sonowal said that the state government would confer "Chief Minister's Special Services Medal for Outstanding Services in a Crisis Situation" and "State Disaster Response Medal" to honour dedicated and committed services of members of the state force.

He also announced annual health check-ups for all police personnel and setting up of 'Sishu Mitra Resource Centre' to provide technical assistance to investigating officers to handle child-related cases efficiently and within the specified timelines.

The chief minister also launched several initiatives, including the 'One Post One Number' -- a single point telephonic contact by providing a permanent mobile number to all field-level posts and all senior posts that have direct contact with the public to ensure prompt and responsive service delivery.

Sonowal also released a telephone directory comprising numbers of the field-level posts under the 'One Post One Number' initiative and a report titled 'New Dimension in Policing: The Case of Assam Police as Frontline anti-COVID Workers', which catalogues the citizen-centric strategies and response of the police during the first four phases of lockdown.

He announced that the state government has enhanced the ration allowance for police personnel from the rank of followers to inspectors from the existing Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per month with effect from October 1.

He lauded the role played by Assam Police to mitigate the crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to maintaining law and order and safeguarding people's lives and properties which has set a new benchmark in public service.

Around 5,000 police personnel have suffered from COVID-19 with 21 succumbing to the disease, which exemplifies their dedication, commitment and courage, Sonowal added. PTI

