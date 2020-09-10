Dibrugarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held a meeting with the vice- chancellor of Dibrugarh University, principals of Assam Medical College and 25 other colleges to discuss the modalities of conducting online classes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He also spoke to them about holding online and offline examinations in view of the pandemic, and effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the state, officials said.

Sonowal urged teachers to focus on boosting the morale of students during online classes.

He also sought feedback from teachers to enable the state government to formulate policies based on the inputs, they said.

Dibrugarh University V-C apprised the chief minister about the steps taken for smoothly conducting graduate and post-graduate examinations in the colleges affiliated to the varsity.

Sonowal also held a discussion with the HoDs of Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh on the treatment and medical facilities for COVID-19 patients, the officials said.

