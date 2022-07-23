New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated a Vaccination Centre for children at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here.

He also launched the Bal Raksha mobile app, which is aimed at creating awareness of pediatric preventive healthcare through Ayurveda intervention amongst parents, an Ayush ministry statement said.

The app will also collect feedback from parents regarding the kits impact on their children's health and immunity, the statement said.

The Minister also addressed students at the AIIA and motivated them by sharing insights on how Ayurveda has now gained global acceptance and what it means for students pursuing Ayurveda studies, the statement added.

AIIA Director Dr Tanuja Manoj Nesari along with faculty members welcomed the Sonowal at the institute, an autonomous organisation under Ministry of Ayush.

Jai Devi Kaushal, MLA from Malihabad, UP, who was also present at the occasion brought with her some saplings for a plantation drive at the institute.

Sonowal, along with Kaushal and Dr Nesari, planted the saplings in the garden and took a tour of the institute, the statement said.

