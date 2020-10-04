Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday participated in a plantation drive at Majuli under the first Carbon Neutrality Project in the country.

The project in the river island of Majuli, Sonowal's assembly constituency, is an important step towards making it a zero carbon district, an official release said.

It is being implemented under the chief minister's discretionary grant for 2019-20. Under the project, 1,100 saplings of flower and fruit- bearing species and medicinal plants, having the capacity to survive the onslaught of floods were planted, the release said. Congratulating the people for collecting the different varities of plants, Sonowal asked them to extend their cooperation for making the project a success.

Besides participating in the plantation drive, the chief minister visited the erosion affected areas of Kamalabari Ghat and reviewed the mitigation measures undertaken by the district administration.

He also evaluated the progress of work of a cricket stadium in Majuli which is being constructed under the aegis of Assam Cricket Association.

