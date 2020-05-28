India News | Sonowal Reviews Arrangements at Airport

Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for registration and screening of inbound and outbound passengers at the Lokopriyo Gopinath International airport here which resumed operations on Monday following lockdown relaxations.

The state government is taking steps to bring back people stranded in various parts of the country through different modes of travel, the chief minister told reporters here.

He said that so far 3421 people have arrived in Assam by 38 flights against 1190 people who have flown out.

The state government was taking all measures to ensure that the travelers do not face any difficulty, Sonowal added.

He appreciated the role played by health, transport, police, tax, excise departments etc in close coordination with Airports Authority of India and CISF for facilitating smooth movement of people. He also praised the services rendered by drivers and staffs of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses and thanked the people of the state for staying united in this fight against COVID-19.

The chief minister also flagged off the cargo flight carrying pumpkins produced by states farmers to Dubai at the Cargo Terminal of the airport.

He said that the produce of the farmers in the state had been exported to markets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, Hong Kong and Singapore among others.

The chief minister also informed that steps were being taken to export states agricultural produce by steamers from Pandu port here through the Brahmaputra at the initiative of Industries department.

He expressed optimism that all these measures would help in achieving the target of doubling farmers income by 2022 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while providing access to a wider market to states farmers.

He said that till now, 182 MT of vegetables and fruits grown by states farmers have been exported to different countries from the Airport here and in future too, Assams farmers would keep strengthening the states economy..

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora along with top officials of various departments were present on the occasion.

