Siliguri, Dec 23 (PTI) People will soon be able to enjoy Shikara rides in West Bengal itself with the state government planning to launch such services at the Gajoldoba tourist complex in Jalpaiguri district, Tourism Minister Babul Supriyo said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting at the complex, he said tourists will soon be able to enjoy Shikaras rides in Gajoldoba, and efforts are underway to make these houseboats more attractive than the ones in Kashmir.

"We will try to make these houseboats better than the ones at Dal Lake, and provide the best experience to the tourists," he said.

Supriyo said some tourism development proposals for the region were discussed at the meeting.

"Projects that are stuck were also discussed at the meeting," he added.

