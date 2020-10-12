Ranchi, Oct 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the mother of slain Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Israr Khan, an official said.

Soren also approved a proposal to provide a state government job to the slain jawan's bother, he said.

Khan, who hailed from South Golakdih area in Dhanbad district, was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh last year.

