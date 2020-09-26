Ranchi, Sep 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the death of freedom fighters Sidhu and Kanhu's descendant, Rameshwar Murmu in June this year.

A communiqu issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, "CM has approved recommendation of CBI probe in connection with the murder of late Rameshwar Murmu, who was killed on June 12, 2020 in Bhognadih in Sahebganj following a proposal from Jharkhand DGP MV Rao."

Also Read | West Bengal Lockdown Relaxations: Jatras, Plays, Cinemas, Dance, Magic Shows With 50 or Less Participants Allowed From October 1.

Later, Soren said in a statement that the decision for a CBI probe into the matter was taken in view of several representations and demands by social and political organisations.

Rameshwar Murmus (28) body was found in a field at Bhognadih under Barhait police station.

Also Read | Navratri 2020: Gujarat Govt to Not Organise State Navratri Festival Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Four days later, the deceaseds family had lodged an FIR at Barhait police station in Sahebganj district accusing one Saddam Ansari of the crime.

On June 23, Ansari surrendered in court and was sent to judicial custody.

The incident had triggered massive protests with the opposition BJP accusing lawlessness under the Hemant Soren government.

In June last, national vice president of BJP's Schedule Tribes wing and former IPS officer Arun Uraon had said that if the chief minister has some concern for the tribals he should order a CBI probe in the case.

Bhognadih happens be the centre of Santhal rebellion by tribal brothersSidhu and Kanhu against Britishers in 1855. This is why Hul Diwas is observed in memory of the two martyrs on June 30 there every year.

People in the political circles see handing over the case to the premier investigating agency to the upcoming assembly bypolls in Dumka and Bermo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)